Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported revenues of $44 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 17% year-over-year.
Net income was $1.3 billion, or $0.32 per share, compared to $12.3 billion, or $3.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.51.
Adjusted EBIT was $2.6 billion in Q4 2022. For FY2023, the company expects adjusted EBIT of $9-11 billion.
