Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported revenues of $44 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 17% year-over-year.

Net income was $1.3 billion, or $0.32 per share, compared to $12.3 billion, or $3.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.51.

Adjusted EBIT was $2.6 billion in Q4 2022. For FY2023, the company expects adjusted EBIT of $9-11 billion.

Prior performance

Ford Motor Q3 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: How Starbucks (SBUX) performed in Q1 2023

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, in line with projections.   Global comparable store sales increased

Earnings: Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reports lower Q4 profit

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) on Thursday reported a 1% increase in fourth-quarter 2022 revenues, with strong contributions from the cloud business. The company, which owns the largest internet search

HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,

Tags

Automotive

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top