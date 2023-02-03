Ford Motor Company (F) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported revenues of $44 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 17% year-over-year.

Net income was $1.3 billion, or $0.32 per share, compared to $12.3 billion, or $3.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.51.

Adjusted EBIT was $2.6 billion in Q4 2022. For FY2023, the company expects adjusted EBIT of $9-11 billion.

Prior performance