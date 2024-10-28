Categories LATEST
Ford Motor Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will be publishing financial results for the third quarter of 2024 today at 4:05 PM ET, amid expectations for a positive outcome.
Listen to Ford’s Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Analysts predict revenues of $41.88 billion for the third quarter, which represents a year-over-year increase of 1.60%. The consensus earnings estimate is $0.47 per share, compared to $0.36 in the third quarter of 2023.
In the second quarter of 2024, Ford reported revenue of $47.8 billion, which is up 6% from the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings decreased 35% year-over-year to $0.47 per share during the three months.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
