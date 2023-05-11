Categories Earnings, Other Industries
FOXA Earnings: A snapshot of Fox Corp.’s Q3 2023 financial results
Media and entertainment company Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) has reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.
- Third-quarter revenues rose 18% to $4.08 billion from the $3.46 billion reported in the prior year quarter
- Ad revenues increased 43%, reflecting the impact of Super Bowl LVII, a higher volume of NFL games, and continued growth at Tubi
- Affiliate fee revenues rose 3% with 9% growth in the Television segment
- Other revenues remained essentially unchanged from the prior-year quarter
- Fox reported a net loss of $50 million for Q3, compared to net income of $290 million last year
- Adjusted net income attributable to stockholders was $0.94 per share vs. $0.81 per share in Q3 2022
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $92.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 15.7% year-over-year. Net loss was $59 million, or $0.92 per share, compared
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q2 2023 revenue increases 13%
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced second-quarter 2023 results Wednesday after regular trading hours, reporting a drop in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth
Key takeaways from Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q4 earnings report
Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) were down 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past three months. The company delivered mixed results for the fourth