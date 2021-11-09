Garmin (GRMN) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) reported total revenue of $1.19 billion for the third quarter of 2021, which was up 7% year-over-year.
GAAP net income was $259 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to $313.4 million, or $1.63 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS fell 11% to $1.41.
For the full year of 2021, Garmin expects revenue of approx. $4.95 billion and pro forma EPS of approx. $5.60.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
PYPL Earnings: PayPal Holdings Q3 revenue up 13%; profit beats estimates
Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for the third quarter of 2021. The company's stock gained during Monday’s extended trading session soon after the announcement.
IPO news: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge goes public this week; here are a few points to note
The fashion and apparel market is a massive one that constantly sees shifts due to changing preferences of customers. It took a hit during the pandemic but has recovered meaningfully
HD Stock: Should you invest in Home Depot ahead of third-quarter earnings
Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has effectively tapped into the sharp increase in demand for home improvement during the pandemic while beating headwinds related to store closure and supply chain