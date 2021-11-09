Garmin (GRMN) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) reported total revenue of $1.19 billion for the third quarter of 2021, which was up 7% year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $259 million, or $1.34 per share, compared to $313.4 million, or $1.63 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS fell 11% to $1.41.

For the full year of 2021, Garmin expects revenue of approx. $4.95 billion and pro forma EPS of approx. $5.60.