General Dynamics (GD) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 5.2% year-over-year to $9.9 billion.

Net earnings remained flat at $730 million while EPS inched up 1.1% to $2.64 compared to last year.

The company ended the quarter with $2 billion in cash and equivalents.

Prior performance

General Dynamics Q4 2022 Earnings Infographic

