Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Energy, Finance, Health Care
General Electric (GE) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday.
The payment services firm reported Q2 revenue of $18.2 billion, up by 9% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection.
The net loss was recorded at $0.14 per share compared to a loss of $0.26 per share of the same quarter in the previous year.
Most Popular
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021. Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion. Net income for the first
HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro Q2 2021 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 54% year-over-year to $1.32 billion. The company reported a net loss of $22.9 million, or $0.17
Earnings calendar for the week of July 26
After showing weakness at the beginning of the week, benchmark stock indexes made steady gains even as economic recovery gathered steam. On Friday, the S&P 500 index crossed the 4,400-mark