General Mills (GIS) performance in Q3 financial results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported Third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales rose 8% year-over-year to $4.5 billion, Organic net sales grew 7%.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills increased 31% to $595.7 million while EPS rose 30% to $0.96. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.82 which was up by 6%.
Most Popular
Infographic: How GameStop (GME) performed in Q4 2020
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales totaled $2.12 billion compared to $2.19 billion in the year-ago period owing to a decrease in
Earnings Infographic: Adobe (ADBE) Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates
Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) said its first-quarter earnings and revenues increased and topped the market's estimates, amid stable demand for design software products. At $3.91 billion, revenues were up 26%
With a Phase 2 success, Entera Bio’s pipeline might be worth betting on
While rising interest in biotechnology has provided a much-needed fillip to the research and development of therapies, one major hurdle stops them from effectively reaching the patients. Many of these