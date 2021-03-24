Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings

General Mills (GIS) performance in Q3 financial results

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported Third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales rose 8% year-over-year to $4.5 billion, Organic net sales grew 7%.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills increased 31% to $595.7 million while EPS rose 30% to $0.96. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.82 which was up by 6%.

