Honeywell posts 19% decline in Q2 sales: Infographic

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. Both the top and bottom line were better than street expectation.
HON shares rose modestly immediately following the announcement. The stock has slipped 6% since the beginning of the year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Honeywell Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Honeywell maintained the suspension of its outlook, citing continued lack of visibility. The company added that it expects continued pressure on the top-line due to the current market conditions, particularly in the aerospace and oil and gas sectors.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Intel (INTC) Q2 revenue up 20%; earnings top view
Chipmaker Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a 20% growth in second-quarter revenues, reflecting the strong demand for cloud services during the COVID-related shutdown. However, the stock declined on Thursday evening
Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q2 earnings: CEO says ‘air travel demand to remain depressed’
Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) reported a loss of $915 million or $1.63 per share on a GAAP basis and loss of $1.5 billion or $2.67 per share on an adjusted
Twitter (TWTR) Earnings: Key numbers from 2Q20 financial results
Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today announced its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020. Net loss for the second quarter was $(1.2) billion, or $(1.56) per