Honeywell posts 19% decline in Q2 sales: Infographic

Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. Both the top and bottom line were better than street expectation.

HON shares rose modestly immediately following the announcement. The stock has slipped 6% since the beginning of the year.

Honeywell maintained the suspension of its outlook, citing continued lack of visibility. The company added that it expects continued pressure on the top-line due to the current market conditions, particularly in the aerospace and oil and gas sectors.

