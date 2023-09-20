General Mills (GIS) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4% to $4.9 billion compared to the same period a year ago, driven by favorable net price realization and mix. Organic net sales growth was also 4%.

Net earnings attributable to General Mills were $674 million, down 18% year-over-year. EPS fell 16% to $1.14. Adjusted EPS of $1.09 was down 1% in constant currency.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects organic net sales to increase 3-4%. Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 4-6% in constant currency.

Prior performance