GNW Infographic: A snapshot of Genworth Financial’s Q4 2022 results
Insurance service provider Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company repurchased $30 million of its stock during the quarter.
Net income available to shareholders increased to $175 million or $0.35 per share in the December quarter from $163 million or $0.32 per share in the prior-year period.
The bottom line benefited from a 9% increase in revenues to $1.90 billion. An impressive performance by the core Premiums segment, in terms of revenue growth, more than offset weakness in other areas.
“I’m proud of the company’s accomplishments in 2022, including achieving our long-term holding company debt target, returning capital to shareholders for the first time in over 13 years, and receiving multiple rating upgrades,” said Genworth’s CEO Tom McInerney.
