GOOGL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alphabet’s Q2 2023 financial results

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $74.6 billion.

Net income was $18.3 billion, or $1.44 per share, compared to $16 billion, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock up 5% in after-market hours on Tuesday.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.9 billion at the end of the second quarter.

Prior performance