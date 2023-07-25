Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GOOGL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alphabet’s Q2 2023 financial results
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 7% year-over-year to $74.6 billion.
Net income was $18.3 billion, or $1.44 per share, compared to $16 billion, or $1.21 per share, last year.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock up 5% in after-market hours on Tuesday.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.9 billion at the end of the second quarter.
