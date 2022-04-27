Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q1 2022 earnings report

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported higher earnings for the first quarter of 2022.

Net revenues rose 17% year-over-year to $6.5 billion in the first quarter amid a strong increase in total payment volumes.

Net income, including special items, was $509 million or $0.43 per share, compared to $1.09 billion or $1.22 per share in the first quarter of 2021.