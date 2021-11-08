GoPro (GPRO) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported total revenue of $317 million for the third quarter of 2021, which was up 13% compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $312 million, or $1.92 per share, compared to $3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $55 million, or $0.34 per share.

GoPro subscriber count rose 168% year-over-year to 1.34 million.