GoPro (GPRO) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) reported total revenue of $317 million for the third quarter of 2021, which was up 13% compared to the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income was $312 million, or $1.92 per share, compared to $3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $55 million, or $0.34 per share.
GoPro subscriber count rose 168% year-over-year to 1.34 million.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Qualcomm beats COVID woes, gains traction in non-smartphone biz. Is the stock a buy?
Semiconductor companies have been working hard to deal with the spike in microprocessor demand across the globe during the COVID period, led by the smartphone and automotive industries. More than
Pinterest (PINS): Here are a few things to keep in mind if you have an eye on this stock
Shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) were up over 5% on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021. Although revenue and earnings
CompoSecure CEO Jon Wilk: Global expansion and fintech are major growth levers
Image for representation (Courtesy: iStock) Tell us about the company and its history. CompoSecure has been around for more than 20 years. Our heritage is in security and technology and