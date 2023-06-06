Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
SJM Infographic: Highlights of J.M. Smucker’s Q4 2023 report
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) on Tuesday announced fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting an increase in adjusted profit and net sales.
At $2.23 billion, fourth-quarter sales were up 10% year-over-year, reflecting higher sales across all key business divisions.
As a result, adjusted earnings, excluding special items, increased 18% annually to $2.64 per share. On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $600.7 million or $5.69 per share in Q4, compared to a net profit of $202.1 million or $1.87 per share last year.
Mark Smucker, the company’s chief executive officer, said, “Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, we are focusing on sustaining our business momentum by investing in growth platforms, such as Uncrustables sandwiches and Milk-Bone dog treats, and supporting our talented employees whose hard work and dedication have been instrumental to our success.”
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
What to expect when Signet Jewelers (SIG) reports Q1 earnings
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were over 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 13% over the past 3 months. The jewelry retailer is set to report its
MDB Infographic: Highlights of MongoDB’s Q1 2024 earnings report
Software company MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, posting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The company reported a 29% increase
Campbell Soup to report Q3 results Wednesday. Here’s what to expect
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is coming out of a rough patch after the packaged food company's sales and earnings got affected by the pandemic, due to the widespread movement