Key highlights from Chico’s FAS’ (CHS) Q2 2023 earnings results

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 2.4% year-over-year to $545.1 million. Comparable sales declined 3%.

Net income was $59.3 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $42 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.28.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects consolidated net sales of $505-525 million and EPS of $0.08-0.12. For the full year of 2023, consolidated net sales are expected to be $2.14-2.17 billion while EPS is estimated to be $0.87-0.95.

