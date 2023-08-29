Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Chico’s FAS’ (CHS) Q2 2023 earnings results
Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 2.4% year-over-year to $545.1 million. Comparable sales declined 3%.
Net income was $59.3 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to $42 million, or $0.34 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.28.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects consolidated net sales of $505-525 million and EPS of $0.08-0.12. For the full year of 2023, consolidated net sales are expected to be $2.14-2.17 billion while EPS is estimated to be $0.87-0.95.
Prior performance
Most Popular
What to expect when Campbell Soup (CPB) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were green on Monday. The stock has dropped 25% year-to-date. The food company is slated to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results
A few points to note about Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q2
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stayed green on Friday. The stock has dropped 12% year-to-date. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of 2023 a
Key takeaways from Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q2 earnings
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) reported positive results for the second quarter of 2024 even as the video conferencing site keeps innovating and ramping up the platform with advanced AI