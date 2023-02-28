Infographic: How Chico’s FAS (CHS) performed in Q4 2022

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales were up 5.6% year-over-year to $524.1 million. Comparable sales rose 6.1%.

Net income was $7.5 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $10.7 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects consolidated net sales of $535-550 million.

