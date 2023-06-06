Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Chico’s FAS (CHS) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $534.7 million compared to $540.9 million in the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 0.6%.

Net income was $39.9 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $34.9 million, or $0.28 per share last year.

For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects consolidated net sales of $545-565 million and EPS of $0.25-0.30.

Prior performance

Most Popular

What to expect when Signet Jewelers (SIG) reports Q1 earnings

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were over 3% on Monday. The stock has dropped 13% over the past 3 months. The jewelry retailer is set to report its

MDB Infographic: Highlights of MongoDB’s Q1 2024 earnings report

Software company MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, posting an increase in revenues and adjusted profit. The company reported a 29% increase

Campbell Soup to report Q3 results Wednesday. Here’s what to expect

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is coming out of a rough patch after the packaged food company's sales and earnings got affected by the pandemic, due to the widespread movement

Tags

apparel

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top