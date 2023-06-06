Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Chico’s FAS (CHS) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales were $534.7 million compared to $540.9 million in the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 0.6%.
Net income was $39.9 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $34.9 million, or $0.28 per share last year.
For the second quarter of 2023, the company expects consolidated net sales of $545-565 million and EPS of $0.25-0.30.
