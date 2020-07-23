Graphic: Kimberly-Clark shares gain on strong Q2 earnings

Kimberly Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported second-quarter financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. Both the top and bottom-line results were better than Street expectations.
KMB shares rose 2.7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 6% since the beginning of the year.
CEO Mike Hsu said, “We achieved very good organic sales growth and all-time record adjusted earnings and cash flow in the second quarter. We also delivered significant cost savings, helping us achieve strong margin improvements.”
