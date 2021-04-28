GRMN Earnings: Key highlights from Garmin Ltd. Q1 2021 financial results

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 27, 2021.

Net income for the first quarter was $220 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to net income of $161 million, or $0.84 per share in the first quarter of 2020.

Net sales increased 25% to $1.07 billion.

Shares down 1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.