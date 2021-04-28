Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
GRMN Earnings: Key highlights from Garmin Ltd. Q1 2021 financial results
Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 27, 2021.
Net income for the first quarter was $220 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to net income of $161 million, or $0.84 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Net sales increased 25% to $1.07 billion.
Shares down 1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
Broad momentum across our business segments resulted in strong double-digit revenue and profit growth. Interest in fitness, health, and active lifestyle products has never been higher, and we believe that we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunities ahead.Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin
Most Popular
Infographic: Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA) Q1 2021 earnings results
Teva Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE: TEVA) reported first-quarter 2021 results today before the opening bell. The company dropped its revenue by 9% to $3.98 billion year on year. The net income attributable
Shopify reports strong results Q1: Infographic
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported Q1 revenue of $988.6 million, up 110% and above the Wall
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q1 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 18% to $1.48 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net income