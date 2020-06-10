Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights of Guess? (GES) Q1 2021 earnings
Guess? Inc. (NYSE: GES) reported a wider loss in the first quarter of 2021 due to lower revenue, asset impairment charges as well as additional inventory valuation reserves and higher allowances for markdowns and doubtful accounts. The COVID-19 crisis has had a material impact on the company’s operations and financial results.
To minimize loss and protect liquidity, the company challenged every aspect of its business which was being significantly impacted by extensive store closures and lower customer demand. In addition to postponing decisions related to the payment of the quarterly dividend, the company was able to lower expenses, adjust inventory levels and purchases, lower capital expenditures, and extend vendor payment terms to react to the crisis.
The company has all its stores open in Asia, over 400 stores in Europe, and over 180 stores in the US and Canada. The company’s sales productivity for re-opened stores for the second quarter-to-date has reached roughly 75% in the US and Canada and 70% in Europe as compared to last year’s level.
The company expects that the global crisis will continue to have a material impact on its financial position, operations results, and consolidated cash flows in fiscal 2021. Given the dynamic situation, the company has not provided detailed guidance for Q2 of 2021 or the full-year 2021. However, the company now expects Q2 revenue to have a decrease similar to that of Q1.
Take a look at our Retail articles here
Most Popular
Five Below (FIVE) posts wider-than-expected loss in Q1
Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) slipped to a loss in the first quarter of 2020 from a profit last year, due to the temporary closures of its stores after the
A visual dashboard of GameStop (GME) Q1 2020 earnings results
GameStop (NYSE: GME) swung to a loss in the first quarter of 2020, hurt by COVID-19 pandemic. The company's adjusted loss was wider than market's expectations and revenue fell shy
Stitch Fix (SFIX) counts on order backlogs to drive Q4 revenue growth
The impact of coronavirus was so severe on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) as it was on the larger retail industry and the company's stock sank to an all-time low in