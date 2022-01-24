Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Halliburton (HAL) reports strong results in Q4

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Monday. The oil field services company reported Q4 revenue of $4.28 billion, up 32% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Adjusted net income of $0.36 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

HAL shares rose 1.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a 48% over the trailing 12 months.

Halliburton Q4 2021 earnings

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Halliburton Q4 earnings call transcript

Prior performance

  • Halliburton Q3 2021 earnings
  • Halliburton Q2 2021 earnings IG
  • Halliburton reports Q3 2020 earnings results

Most Popular

NFLX Stock: What the slowdown in subscriber growth means for Netflix

When online platforms thrived on the unusually strong traffic growth during the shutdown, as home-bound people turned to video-streaming and gaming sites, there was speculation that the trend might reverse

FAST Stock: Fastenal’s long-term prospects intact. Should you invest now?

Production disruption and logistics issues continue to have a crippling effect on the industrial sector but the performance of companies, in general, has been mixed so far. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:

Netflix (NFLX) adds 8.3 million new subscribers in Q4: earnings beat estimates

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Thursday said it added 8.3 million paid members in the December quarter. Revenues increased and matched estimates, aided by the relaxation of COVID restrictions and resumption

Tags

Oil field services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top