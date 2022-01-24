Halliburton (HAL) reports strong results in Q4

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Monday. The oil field services company reported Q4 revenue of $4.28 billion, up 32% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Adjusted net income of $0.36 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

HAL shares rose 1.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained a 48% over the trailing 12 months.

Prior performance