Infographic: Honeywell beats market expectations in Q2
Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The industrial giant reported Q2 reveue of $8.8 billion, up 18% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $2.02 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
HON shares were trading flat immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 11.5% since the beginning of this year.
