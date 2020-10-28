Infographic: Key quarterly highlights from Ford (F) Q3 financial results

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Revenues rose 1% year-over-year to $37.5 billion.

Net income amounted to $2.4 billion, or $0.60 per share, compared to $0.4 billion, or $0.11 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.65.

