Infographic: Key quarterly highlights from Ford (F) Q3 financial results
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Revenues rose 1% year-over-year to $37.5 billion.
Net income amounted to $2.4 billion, or $0.60 per share, compared to $0.4 billion, or $0.11 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.65.
