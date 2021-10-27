Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Key highlights from The Boeing Company’s (BA) Q3 2021 earnings results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 8% to $15.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
On a GAAP basis, net loss attributable to Boeing shareholders was $109 million, or $0.19 per share, compared to $449 million, or $0.79 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted loss per share was $0.60.
Both the top and bottom line numbers missed expectations.
Total company backlog at quarter-end was $367 billion.
Prior performance
