HAS Earnings: All you need to know about Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.16 billion.

GAAP net earnings decreased 47% YoY to $61.2 million, or $0.44 per share. Adjusted earnings declined 43% to $79.4 million, or $0.57 per share.

Hasbro expects to see low single digit revenue growth in 2022.