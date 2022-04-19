Categories AlphaGraphs, Leisure & Entertainment
HAS Earnings: All you need to know about Hasbro’s Q1 2022 earnings results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $1.16 billion.
GAAP net earnings decreased 47% YoY to $61.2 million, or $0.44 per share. Adjusted earnings declined 43% to $79.4 million, or $0.57 per share.
Hasbro expects to see low single digit revenue growth in 2022.
