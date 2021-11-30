Infographic: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s (HPE) Q4 2021 earnings report

Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings also surpassed the consensus forecast, while revenues missed.

Fourth-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $0.52 per share from $0.41 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit was $2.55 billion or $1.91 per share, compared to $157 million or $0.12 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.

At $7.35 billion, revenues were up 2% year-over-year in the final three months of fiscal 2021. Analysts had predicted a slightly bigger growth.

Shares of Hewlett Packard have gained around 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s regular session lower.

