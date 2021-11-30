Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Infographic: Highlights of Hewlett Packard’s (HPE) Q4 2021 earnings report

Technology firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. Earnings also surpassed the consensus forecast, while revenues missed.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises Q4 2021 earnings infographic

Fourth-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $0.52 per share from $0.41 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit was $2.55 billion or $1.91 per share, compared to $157 million or $0.12 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.

At $7.35 billion, revenues were up 2% year-over-year in the final three months of fiscal 2021. Analysts had predicted a slightly bigger growth.

Read management/analysts’ comments on HPE’s Q4 report

Shares of Hewlett Packard have gained around 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock closed Tuesday’s regular session lower.

Prior Performance

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise reports Q3 2021 earnings results

Click here to listen to the latest earnings conference calls 

Most Popular

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stock research summary | Q3 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) beat analyst expectations for the quarter Q3 2021.The market research report covers key aspects about the firm including company profile, financial highlights and key

What the future holds for HP (HPQ), after impressive 2021 performance

Near-term prospects of the information technology industry look mixed, with challenges like chip shortage and supply chain issues undermining the benefits of high demand and widespread technology adoption. PC maker

Under Armour (UAA) remains cautiously confident of its ‘battle tested’ biz model

Like most apparel and lifestyle companies, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) experienced a slowdown in the early phase of the pandemic, with supply chain bottlenecks and production disruption weighing on

Tags

IT servicesSoftware Services

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top