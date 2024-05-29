Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q2 2024 earnings results
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net revenue dipped nearly 1% to $12.8 billion compared to the same period a year ago.
GAAP net earnings decreased 42% to $607 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 4% to $0.82.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock climbing over 5% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.
For the third quarter of 2024, HP expects GAAP EPS to be $0.63-0.77 and adjusted EPS to be $0.78-0.92. For fiscal year 2024, the company expects GAAP EPS of $2.60-2.90 and adjusted EPS of $3.30-3.60.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q1 2024 earnings results
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 6.2% year-over-year to $3 billion. Comparable sales rose 5.3%. Net income decreased 10% to
AAP Earnings: Advance Auto Parts reports lower Q1 loss on flat sales
Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Wednesday reported a sharp decline in net profit for the first quarter of 2024, when sales remained broadly unchanged. The
What to expect when Hormel Foods (HRL) reports Q2 2024 earnings results
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) dipped over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 13% over the past three months. The company is slated to report its second