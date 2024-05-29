HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q2 2024 earnings results

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenue dipped nearly 1% to $12.8 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net earnings decreased 42% to $607 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 4% to $0.82.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock climbing over 5% in aftermarket hours on Wednesday.

For the third quarter of 2024, HP expects GAAP EPS to be $0.63-0.77 and adjusted EPS to be $0.78-0.92. For fiscal year 2024, the company expects GAAP EPS of $2.60-2.90 and adjusted EPS of $3.30-3.60.

