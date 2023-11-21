HPQ Earnings: All you need to know about HP’s Q4 2023 earnings results

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenue decreased 6.5% year-over-year to $13.8 billion.

Net earnings were $974 million, or $0.97 per share, compared to a net loss of $23 million, or $0.02 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 10% to $0.90.

Revenue and earnings matched expectations.

For the first quarter of 2024, HP expects GAAP EPS of $0.60-0.70 and adjusted EPS of $0.76-0.86. For fiscal year 2024, GAAP EPS is expected to be $2.68-3.08 and adjusted EPS is expected to be $3.25-3.65.

The stock fell 3% in aftermarket hours on Tuesday.

