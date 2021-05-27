Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Q3 earnings, revenue beat estimates: Infographic

Warehouse chain Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The results also topped expectations.

Third-quarter net sales grew 22% annually to $44.4 billion, aided by a 20.6% increase in comparable-store sales. Total revenues were up 22% year-over-year. The top-line exceeded the consensus forecast.

Net profit was $1.22 billion or $2.75 per share during the three-month period, up from $838 million or $1.89 per share recorded in the same period of last year. Analysts had forecast a slower growth.

Costco’s stock closed Thursday’s regular trading higher but declined in the after-hours session, soon after the announcement.

