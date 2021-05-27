Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Q3 earnings, revenue beat estimates: Infographic
Warehouse chain Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2021. The results also topped expectations.
Third-quarter net sales grew 22% annually to $44.4 billion, aided by a 20.6% increase in comparable-store sales. Total revenues were up 22% year-over-year. The top-line exceeded the consensus forecast.
Net profit was $1.22 billion or $2.75 per share during the three-month period, up from $838 million or $1.89 per share recorded in the same period of last year. Analysts had forecast a slower growth.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Costco’s Q3 results
Costco’s stock closed Thursday’s regular trading higher but declined in the after-hours session, soon after the announcement.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q1
Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The discount store reported a 6% increase in Q1 net sales to $6.48 billion. The company
Infographic: How Best Buy (BBY) performed in Q1 2022
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Enterprise revenues increased to $11.6 billion from $8.5 billion in the same period a year ago. Enterprise
Dollar General posts flat revenues, but beats the market in Q1
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The discount store chain reported Q1 revenue of $8.4 billion, down 0.6% year-over-year, but