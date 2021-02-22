Categories Earnings Calls, Leisure & Entertainment

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Feb. 08, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Debbie Hancock — Senior Vice President – Investor Relations

Brian D. Goldner — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Deborah M. Thomas — Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Eric Handler — MKM Partners — Analyst

Stephanie Wissink — Jefferies — Analyst

Arpine H. Kocharyan — UBS Securities LLC — Analyst

Dave Beckel — Berenberg Capital Markets — Analyst

Michael Ng — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Tami Zakaria — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Fred Wightman — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Devin Brisco — Bank of America — Analyst

Gerrick L. Johnson — BMO Capital Markets (US) — Analyst

_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of February 22

Market sentiment continues to be centered around the government's stimulus package, which is expected to be finalized late next week after the recent revision. Though an unexpected rise in weekly

These are the three factors that provide Tripadvisor (TRIP) with optimism for 2021

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) were up 3.3% in afternoon hours on Friday. The stock has gained 37% since the beginning of this year. The company reported earnings results

Four highlights from Roku’s (ROKU) Q4 earnings report

Shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 1.1% in morning hours on Friday. The stock has gained 274% over the past 12 months. The company reported strong results for the

Listen On

Tags

Consumer Cyclical

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top