Here’s a look at eBay’s (EBAY) expectations for the near term

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) were down over 2% on Monday. The stock has dropped 18% over the past 12 months. The company saw revenue and gross merchandise volume (GMV) decline in its most recent quarter while adjusted EPS grew versus the year-ago period. Here’s a look at its expectations for the near term:

Revenue

In the fourth quarter of 2022, eBay generated revenue of $2.5 billion, which was down 4% year-over-year on a reported basis and 1% on an FX-neutral basis. For the first quarter of 2023, eBay expects revenue to range between $2.46-2.50 billion, which represents organic FX-neutral growth of 0-2% year-over-year.

Profits and margins

eBay reported GAAP net income of $671 million, or $1.23 per share, in Q4 2022 compared to a net loss of $893 million, or $1.47 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS rose 2% to $1.07. GAAP operating margin dropped to 22.5% from 26.3% last year, while adjusted operating margin fell to 29.9% from 31.6% last year.

For the first quarter of 2023, eBay expects GAAP EPS to be $0.77-0.81 and adjusted EPS to be $1.05-1.09. Adjusted operating margin is expected to range between 29.1-29.7%.

Gross merchandise volume

In Q4 2022, GMV was $18.2 billion, down 12% on a reported basis and down 6% on an FX-neutral basis. US GMV declined 9% YoY while international GMV dropped 4% on an FX-neutral basis. For the first quarter of 2023, GMV is projected to range between $18-18.3 billion, representing organic FX-neutral growth between negative 5% and negative 4% YoY.

