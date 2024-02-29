Categories LATEST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is set to report its first-quarter 2024 earnings results today after markets close.
Listen to HPE’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The market is looking for earnings of $0.45 per share for the January quarter, which is sharply lower than the $0.63/share the company earned in the corresponding period of 2024. The consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $7.11 billion.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Hewlett-Packard’s revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $7.4 billion, and dropped 6% in constant currency. Net income was $642 million or $0.49 per share for Q4, compared to a net loss of $304 million or $0.23 per share in the prior-year period. Adjusted earnings was down 9% to $0.52 per share.
