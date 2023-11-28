Categories LATEST
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Technology giant Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.
The company has guided for revenues of $7.2-7.5 billion for Q4 2023. It expects GAAP EPS to range between $0.36-0.40 and adjusted EPS to range between $0.48-0.52.
Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.50 on revenue of $7.3 billion.
Listen to HPE's Q4 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
In Q4 2022, revenue rose 7% year-over-year to $7.9 billion. GAAP loss per share was $0.23 while adjusted EPS grew 10% to $0.57.
In Q3 2023, revenue inched up 1% YoY to $7 billion. GAAP EPS rose 13% to $0.35 while adjusted EPS was up 2% to $0.49.
