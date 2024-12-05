Hewlett Packard Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is expected to report fourth-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.

When the announcement comes, the market will be looking for earnings of $0.56 per share for the October quarter, which is higher than the $0.52/share the company earned in the corresponding period of 2023. The consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $8.26 billion.

In the third quarter, adjusted net profit increased 2% from last year to $0.50 per share and came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $512 million or $0.38 per share in Q3.

The tech firm’s revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $7.7 billion in the third quarter from $7.0 billion in the prior-year period.