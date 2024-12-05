Categories LATEST
Hewlett Packard Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is expected to report fourth-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to HPE’s Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
When the announcement comes, the market will be looking for earnings of $0.56 per share for the October quarter, which is higher than the $0.52/share the company earned in the corresponding period of 2023. The consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $8.26 billion.
In the third quarter, adjusted net profit increased 2% from last year to $0.50 per share and came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $512 million or $0.38 per share in Q3.
The tech firm’s revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $7.7 billion in the third quarter from $7.0 billion in the prior-year period.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Main highlights from the Dollar General (DG) Q3 2024 earnings report
Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) dropped over 3% on Thursday after the company delivered mixed results for the third quarter of 2024 and updated its guidance for the
Signet Jewelers (SIG) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Sales of $1.3 billion were down 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Sales were down
KR Earnings: Kroger Q3 2024 adjusted profit rises, meets estimates
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024, while the grocery chain’s sales declined modestly. Earnings came in line with Wall Street’s