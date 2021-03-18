HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenue rose 94% year-over-year to CAD32.8 million.
Net loss narrowed to CAD20.8 million from a loss of CAD298.1 million in the same period last year.
The net loss per share was CAD0.17 compared to CAD4.52 in the same quarter of the previous year.
“story will be updated soon”
Most Popular
Here’s why the plant-based food industry has become a force to reckon with
In a world ruled by traditional meat products, plant-based meat or alternative proteins were a game changer. The demand for plant-based food products has seen a huge spike over the
Earnings Infographic: Five Below (FIVE) stock gains as Q4 results beat
Discount store chain Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported higher earnings and sales for the final three months of fiscal 2020, benefiting from the shopping boom as people continued to
COVID-related tailwinds make CrowdStrike (CRWD) an investors’ favorite
When the virus-induced change in corporate culture triggered a mass digital shift, the cyber threat environment turned more complex and disruptive, highlighting the need for advanced and foolproof security measures.