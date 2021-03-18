HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenue rose 94% year-over-year to CAD32.8 million.

Net loss narrowed to CAD20.8 million from a loss of CAD298.1 million in the same period last year.

The net loss per share was CAD0.17 compared to CAD4.52 in the same quarter of the previous year.

