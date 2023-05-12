Highlights of Devon Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings report

Oil and gas exploration company Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) has announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.
- Total revenues edged up to $3.82 billion in the March quarter from $3.81 billion in the same period of 2022
- Net income was $995 million or $1.53 per share in Q1, compared to $989 million or $1.48 per share last year
- Oil production reached an all-time high of 320,000 barrels per day during the three-month period
- The Exotic Cat Raider project achieved per-well rates as high as 7,200 Boe per day
- Operating cash flow was $1.7 billion and free cash flow reached $665 million in the first quarter
- Devon’s board of directors increased the share-repurchase authorization by 50% to $3.0 billion
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
What to expect when Target (TGT) reports Q1 earnings next week
Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has dropped 7% over the past three months. The leading retailer is scheduled to report its first quarter
FOXA Earnings: A snapshot of Fox Corp.’s Q3 2023 financial results
Media and entertainment company Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA, FOX) has reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Third-quarter revenues rose 18% to $4.08 billion from the
JD Earnings: Highlights of JD.com’s Q1 2023 financial results
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has reported a modest increase in first-quarter revenues. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings of the China-based e-commerce firm rose sharply during the period. Adjusted profit climbed 88% annually