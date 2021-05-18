Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 32.7% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 31%.
Net income was $4.1 billion, or $3.86 per share, compared to $2.2 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the same period last year.
