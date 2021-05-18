Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 32.7% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 31%.

Net income was $4.1 billion, or $3.86 per share, compared to $2.2 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the same period last year.

  • Home Depot reports Q3 2020 earnings results
  • The Home Depot Q2 2020 earnings
  • Home Depot reports Q1 2020 earnings results

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of May 17

Benchmark stock indexes pared their recent gains early this week amid elevated inflation concerns, but regained a part of the momentum later aided by recovery in tech stocks. The Dow

Alibaba (BABA): The good and the bad from the Q4 earnings report

Shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. The company reported mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2021 a day ago, with

Walt Disney (DIS) is focused on reopening, to put up a better show this year

With some of its parks and resorts either closed or operating at reduced capacity even more than a year after the virus outbreak, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) is

Tags

Construction ProductsHome improvementretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top