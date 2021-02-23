Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 25.1% year-over-year to $32.3 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 24.5%.

Net income was $2.9 billion, or $2.65 per share, compared to $2.5 billion, or $2.28 per share, in the same period last year.

“(story will be updated soon)”

Most Popular

Earnings calendar for the week of February 22

Market sentiment continues to be centered around the government's stimulus package, which is expected to be finalized late next week after the recent revision. Though an unexpected rise in weekly

These are the three factors that provide Tripadvisor (TRIP) with optimism for 2021

Shares of Tripadvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) were up 3.3% in afternoon hours on Friday. The stock has gained 37% since the beginning of this year. The company reported earnings results

Four highlights from Roku’s (ROKU) Q4 earnings report

Shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 1.1% in morning hours on Friday. The stock has gained 274% over the past 12 months. The company reported strong results for the

Tags

Construction Productsretail

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top