Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 4Q20 Key Numbers

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 25.1% year-over-year to $32.3 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 24.5%.
Net income was $2.9 billion, or $2.65 per share, compared to $2.5 billion, or $2.28 per share, in the same period last year.
