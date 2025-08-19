Home Depot (HD) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Sales were $45.3 billion, up 4.9% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 1%, and comparable sales in the US increased 1.4%.

Net earnings were $4.6 billion, or $4.58 per share, compared to $4.6 billion, or $4.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.68.

For fiscal year 2025, which is a 52-week year compared to fiscal year 2024, a 53-week year, HD expects total sales growth of approx. 2.8%. Comparable sales is expected to grow approx. 1% for the comparable 52-week period.

Reported EPS is expected to decline around 3% and adjusted EPS is expected to decline around 2% compared to last year.