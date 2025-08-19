Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Home Depot (HD) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Sales were $45.3 billion, up 4.9% from the same period a year ago. Comparable sales increased 1%, and comparable sales in the US increased 1.4%.
Net earnings were $4.6 billion, or $4.58 per share, compared to $4.6 billion, or $4.60 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $4.68.
For fiscal year 2025, which is a 52-week year compared to fiscal year 2024, a 53-week year, HD expects total sales growth of approx. 2.8%. Comparable sales is expected to grow approx. 1% for the comparable 52-week period.
Reported EPS is expected to decline around 3% and adjusted EPS is expected to decline around 2% compared to last year.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
After an upbeat start to FY26, Nvidia is likely to deliver strong Q2 results
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) continues to lead the AI hardware market, leveraging its pioneering GPU architecture and proprietary CUDA parallel computing platform. In the latest quarter, demand surged across the
What to expect when JM Smucker (SJM) reports Q1 2026 earnings results
Shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) stayed green on Monday. The stock has gained 5% in the past month. The branded foods company is scheduled to report its
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Intuit (INTU) reports Q4 2025 results
Financial technology company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) is expected to publish its fourth-quarter results on August 21, capping a fiscal year marked by consistent performance and strong execution. Having integrated