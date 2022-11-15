Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Home Depot (HD) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to $38.9 billion. Comparable sales rose 4.3%.
Net earnings were $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per share, compared to $4.1 billion, or $3.92 per share last year.
For fiscal year 2022, the company expects comparable sales to grow approx. 3% and EPS to grow in the mid-single digits.
