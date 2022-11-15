Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Home Depot (HD) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to $38.9 billion. Comparable sales rose 4.3%.

Net earnings were $4.3 billion, or $4.24 per share, compared to $4.1 billion, or $3.92 per share last year.

For fiscal year 2022, the company expects comparable sales to grow approx. 3% and EPS to grow in the mid-single digits.

Prior performance

Home Depot Q2 2022 earnings infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Tyson Foods (TSN): A look at the food company’s expectations for the upcoming year

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were down 2% on Monday following its latest earnings announcement. The food company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2022, as

Factors to consider before investing in Dropbox (DBX)

File storage platform Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) is a technology firm that foresaw the scope of remote work and took early steps to promote the pandemic-driven digital shift. The company

TSN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 financial results

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Sales was $13.7 billion compared to $12.8 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable to

Tags

Home Improvement RetailMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top