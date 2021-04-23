Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an organic basis, sales were down 2%.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.4 billion, or $2.03 per share, compared to $1.5 billion, or $2.21 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.92.

For the full year of 2021, organic sales growth is expected to range between 3-5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $7.75-8.00.

