Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Honeywell (HON) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Sales increased 9% year-over-year to $8.4 billion but missed projections of $8.6 billion. On an organic basis, sales growth was 8%.
Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.25 billion, or $1.80 per share, compared to $758 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 29% to $2.02, beating estimates of $1.99.
For the full year of 2021, sales are expected to be $34.2-34.6 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.00-8.10.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its third-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue increased to $5.8 billion from $5.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.
Key highlights from Southwest Airlines (LUV) Q3 2021 earnings results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Operating revenue increased 161% year-over-year to $4.7 billion. The company reported a net income of $446 million, or
What happened when Alaska Air reported Q3 results
Alaska Air (NYSE: ALK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The aviation company reported Q3 revenue of $1.95 billion, up over 260% year-over-year and