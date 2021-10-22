Honeywell (HON) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Sales increased 9% year-over-year to $8.4 billion but missed projections of $8.6 billion. On an organic basis, sales growth was 8%.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $1.25 billion, or $1.80 per share, compared to $758 million, or $1.07 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 29% to $2.02, beating estimates of $1.99.

For the full year of 2021, sales are expected to be $34.2-34.6 billion while adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.00-8.10.

Prior performance