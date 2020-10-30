Honeywell (HON) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total sales fell 14% year-over-year to $7.7 billion, both on a reported and organic basis.

Net income attributable to Honeywell was $758 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to $1.6 billion, or $2.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 25% to $1.56.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Honeywell expects revenues to decline 11-14% organically to $8.2-8.5 billion and adjusted EPS to drop 2-4% to $1.97-2.02.

For the full year of 2020, sales are expected to fall 12-13% on an organic basis to $31.9-32.2 billion while adjusted EPS is estimated to fall 14% to $7.00-7.05.

Prior performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!