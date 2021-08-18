Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
How Lowe’s Companies (LOW) performed in Q2 financial results
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday.
The home improvement company reported Q1 revenue of $27.6 billion, up 1% year-over-year.
Net income of $4.25 per share was also higher than the target that analysts had anticipated.
Consolidated comparable sales decreased 1.6%, while US comparable sales decreased 2.2%.
