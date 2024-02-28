HP Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Technology leader HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is set to report earnings results for the first quarter of 2024, today after the closing bell.

Listen to HP’s Q1 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Analysts are predicting revenues of $13.5 billion for Q1 2024. This compares to revenues of $13.8 billion reported in Q1 2023. In Q4 2023, revenues decreased 6.5% year-over-year to $13.8 billion.

HP has guided for GAAP EPS of $0.60-0.70 and adjusted EPS of $0.76-0.86 for the first quarter of 2024. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $0.81 for Q1 2024. This compares to adjusted EPS of $0.75 reported in Q1 2023 and $0.90 reported in Q4 2023.