HP Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Technology leader HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will publish its earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.

For the third quarter of 2024, HP has guided for GAAP EPS of $0.63-0.77 and adjusted EPS of $0.78-0.92. Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $13.4 billion. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $13.2 billion reported in the third quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, net revenue dipped less than 1% year-over-year to $12.8 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 4% to $0.82.