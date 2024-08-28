Categories LATEST, Technology
HP Q3 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Technology leader HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will publish its earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.
Listen to HP’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
For the third quarter of 2024, HP has guided for GAAP EPS of $0.63-0.77 and adjusted EPS of $0.78-0.92. Analysts are predicting earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $13.4 billion. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $13.2 billion reported in the third quarter of 2023.
In the second quarter of 2024, net revenue dipped less than 1% year-over-year to $12.8 billion. Adjusted EPS rose 4% to $0.82.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q2 2024
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Comparable sales fell 5.1%. Net income was $66 million, or
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q1 2025 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 18% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Comparable sales increased 1%. Net income rose 1%
Everything you need to know about Zenas BioPharma’s IPO
Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is among the latest healthcare companies to jump on the IPO bandwagon, filing its prospectus even as the market experiences significantly higher activity than in 2023. It