HRL Earnings: All you need to know about Hormel Foods’ Q1 2025 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales of $2.99 billion remained relatively unchanged from the same quarter last year. Organic net sales were up 1%.
Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $170.5 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to $218.8 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35.
Revenue beat estimates while earnings fell short.
For fiscal year 2025, the company expects organic sales growth of 1-3% and adjusted EPS of $1.58-1.72. It lowered its GAAP EPS outlook to a range of $1.49-1.63 from the previous range of $1.51-1.65 to account for a loss on the sale of a non-core sow operation.
The stock gained slightly on Thursday after the announcement.
Prior performance
