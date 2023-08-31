HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q3 2023 financial results

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales totaled $3 billion compared to $3.03 billion in the same period last year.

Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $162.6 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $218.9 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.40.

Both revenue and earnings missed expectations.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects net sales of $3.1-3.6 billion.

The stock was down over 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.

