Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
HRL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hormel Foods’ Q3 2023 financial results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales totaled $3 billion compared to $3.03 billion in the same period last year.
Net earnings attributable to Hormel Foods Corporation were $162.6 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to $218.9 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.40.
Both revenue and earnings missed expectations.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects net sales of $3.1-3.6 billion.
The stock was down over 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Dollar General (DG) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 3.9% to $9.8 billion compared to the same period last year. Same-store sales decreased 0.1%.
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue was $731.6 million, up 37% from the same period a year ago. GAAP net income attributable
Earnings Infographic: Highlights of HP’s (HPQ) Q3 2023 report
HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) on Tuesday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of 2023 when the computer hardware firm’s revenues dropped due to weak demand. Third-quarter profit,