Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
PNC Earnings: PNC Financial’s Q3 profit drops despite revenue growth
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) Tuesday reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, with earnings declining and revenue increasing year-over-year.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.40 billion or $3.49 per share in the September quarter, compared to $1.44 billion or $3.60 per share in the comparable period of 2023. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.60 per share, to be paid on November 5, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2024.
Revenues moved up 4% annually to $5.44 billion in Q3. During the quarter, the company returned $0.8 billion of capital to shareholders, reflecting about $0.6 billion of dividends and more than $0.1 billion of common share repurchases.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) performed in Q4 2024
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales increased 6% year-over-year to $37.5 billion. Sales grew 6.1% on a constant currency basis. Net loss
GS Earnings: Highlights of Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 report
Financial services giant The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Third-quarter net revenues increased to
Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q3 2024 earnings results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased slightly to $25.3 billion from $25.2 billion in the