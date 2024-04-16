PNC Financial Services Group Q1 2024 earnings and revenue decline

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) on Tuesday reported a decrease in revenues and net profit for the first quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to common shareholders declined to $1.34 billion or $3.10 per share in the March quarter from $1.69 billion or $3.89 per share in the comparable period of 2023. On an adjusted basis, earnings dropped to $3.36 per share in Q1 from $3.98 per share last year.

Revenues declined 8% annually to $5.15 billion during the three months, reflecting year-over-year decreases in both net interest income and non-interest income.

Prior Performance